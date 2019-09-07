As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Holder Gagnon Advisors Cut Stake; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation Declined, Holder Doheny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 440,787 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 20,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 47,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 68,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 2.69 million shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $306.60M for 17.27 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

