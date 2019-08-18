As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $542,500; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.37 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 44,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 62,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 700,485 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 15,604 shares to 86,637 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 613,080 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt reported 7,767 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.37% or 111,920 shares. Pnc Gru owns 4.24M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Whittier Tru stated it has 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 45,785 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advisors Lc reported 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chemical Bank & Trust holds 78,478 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 43,898 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,175 shares. 15,029 were accumulated by Umb Savings Bank N A Mo. Greatmark Partners Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,639 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 26,003 shares to 28,903 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 556,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2,511 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 480,371 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 53,751 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,295 shares. 1.84 million are held by State Street Corp. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 196,005 were reported by Castleark Management Limited Liability Co. 240,120 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 802,069 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 3,325 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 240,374 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,575 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 219,052 shares. Sei Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).