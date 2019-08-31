As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Gagnon Securities Cut Position; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ra Capital Management Cut by $16.00 Million Its Position

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 663,705 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 882,910 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Pillar Pacific Ltd Co has 10,000 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 11,092 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Summit Secs Group Ltd owns 16,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spark Limited Co accumulated 48,200 shares. Eam Investors Limited has 287,805 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 234,898 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 27,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 13,336 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 366,784 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,818 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 6,937 shares. State Street holds 3.51M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management owns 1,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Conestoga Advsr Llc accumulated 13,095 shares. Glenmede Na holds 3,320 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 240,374 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc holds 282,945 shares. 46,344 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 365,355 are held by Gagnon Advsrs Lc. Blackrock has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 60 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 143,466 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 190,751 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Vanguard Group invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).