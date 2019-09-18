As Caredx (CDNA) Share Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Cut Its Position by $900,000; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position Held by Sir Capital Management Lp

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 170,696 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 596.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 142,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 166,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, up from 23,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 107,065 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 35,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 78,436 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,215 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 438,407 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 4,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bamco New York invested in 509,765 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 627,114 shares stake. Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Waddell Reed Financial Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 1.85M shares. Osterweis Mngmt Incorporated reported 99,385 shares. American Intll Grp stated it has 26,148 shares. Millrace Asset Gru Inc Inc holds 1.15% or 31,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 24,494 shares in its portfolio. 13,308 are owned by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.