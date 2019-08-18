As Caredx (CDNA) Share Value Rose, Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Exxon (XOM) Share Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Raised Stake

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 13,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 122,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 700,485 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Management Incorporated has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Jennison Assocs Lc owns 44,664 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 67,950 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 134,681 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 60 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 45,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 1.33 million shares. D E Shaw And Communication Inc invested in 0.01% or 153,179 shares. Pnc Gp owns 2,000 shares. 376,884 were reported by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 10,372 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.55% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,857 shares to 34,105 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 6,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,234 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 3.68M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.58% or 89,880 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 120,848 shares stake. Becker Mngmt stated it has 258,217 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Godsey Gibb Associate stated it has 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 9,405 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,527 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.32% or 30,720 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,964 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 532,657 shares. First American Financial Bank reported 119,019 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,970 shares. Zuckerman Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 4,441 shares.

