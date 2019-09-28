As Caredx (CDNA) Share Value Rose, Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.50 Million; Stepan Co (SCL) Position Maintained by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 519,604 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 11,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 187,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27 million, up from 176,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 62,845 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset holds 256,460 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,967 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 3,844 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 665,081 shares. 466,218 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 119,591 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 24,215 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. New York-based Gagnon Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.87% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 555,483 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Co. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 582,771 shares.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 49,221 shares to 210,016 shares, valued at $28.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 58,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,837 shares, and cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

