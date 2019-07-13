As Caredx (CDNA) Share Price Rose, Gagnon Advisors Lowered by $4.07 Million Its Stake; Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 477,141 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.65% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 1.74 million shares traded or 348.06% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 36.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,440 shares to 109,779 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $361,804 activity. Taborga Jorge R. sold 2,509 shares worth $161,237. JOHNSTON DAN S also sold $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

