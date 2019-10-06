As Caredx (CDNA) Share Price Rose, Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $2.50 Million; As Dollar Gen (DG) Market Valuation Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased by $1.54 Million Its Holding

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (DG) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 11,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 78,916 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68M, down from 90,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.97. About 1.95 million shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 630,905 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.65M for 29.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 308,342 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $79.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings.