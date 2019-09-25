As Caredx (CDNA) Share Price Rose, Awm Investment Company Cut Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Held by Goldentree Asset Management Lp

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 36,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 286,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 47,297 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 25,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 125,367 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.64 million, up from 100,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $208.4. About 197,660 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – NORDEA NDA.ST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 101.7 FROM SEK 100; 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs warns that investors are getting complacent about commodities and could miss out on rare gains fueled by rising oil prices; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s Harvey Schwartz Is Set To Retire From The Investment Bank — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N PUTS SOME LONDON-BASED STAFF ON NOTICE FOR MOVE TO FRANKFURT BY EARLY SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Falls Midday; Goldman Cuts Price Target – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Goldman Sachs’ Stock Suffer as It Loses Its Top Risk Executive? – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr stated it has 2.45 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Park Circle holds 14,700 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 285,887 shares. Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 585 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company reported 585,551 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Victory Management accumulated 19,478 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has 500 shares. Grassi Inv Management holds 1.01% or 33,285 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com stated it has 2.06M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Donald Smith & Company owns 33,065 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,152 shares. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 1,633 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kj Harrison & Ptnrs holds 0.76% or 11,680 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atomera Incorporated by 200,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. by 57,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Biofrontera Ag (Germany).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Launches AlloSeq® Tx 17 at ASHI/BANFF Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AlloSure now available for Lung Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.