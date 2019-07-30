As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Trimmed Stake by $7.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 752,765 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 39,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,989 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 61,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $213.44. About 658,458 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 131,203 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 6,850 shares. Millrace Asset Grp has 37,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 2,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 60 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 22,772 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 39,633 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company owns 35,430 shares. 360,492 were accumulated by Bamco Inc. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,000 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Co stated it has 356,475 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 9,935 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,531 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Finance Incorporated has invested 0.1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares to 24,110 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 14,648 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Washington Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 2,586 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.46% or 20,428 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 4,671 shares. Amp Investors Limited has 161,868 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Com owns 80,454 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.19% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 226,427 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 51,676 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust holds 5,975 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 221,774 shares. Proshare accumulated 48,345 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 28,136 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,980 shares to 67,804 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.08 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.