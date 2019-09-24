As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $2.50 Million; As Apple Ord (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Everence Capital Management Has Upped Position

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 141,127 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Ord (AAPL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,350 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.29 million, up from 85,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $219.44. About 13.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Llc accumulated 4,527 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benedict Advisors reported 38,326 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Inv Limited Liability Company reported 66,132 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 4.89% or 34,534 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Ltd Liability reported 2.54% stake. Moreover, Hightower Svcs Lta has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,717 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 176,866 shares stake. City Company accumulated 43,173 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2.93% stake. Martin & Incorporated Tn invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 77,947 shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Ltd Com has 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 225,985 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Is Up 580% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement For Pre-Transplant Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.