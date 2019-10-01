As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $2.50 Million; As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Declined, Ra Capital Management Has Cut by $10.54 Million Its Position

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 1.06 million shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA)

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 8.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 1.03M shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 296,186 shares. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.89% or 354,719 shares. 11,486 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 29,850 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 21,152 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,972 shares. 70,350 are held by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc. 121,050 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 140,500 are held by Swiss Bank. Rhumbline Advisers owns 93,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Bridger Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.32% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Birchview Capital LP holds 0.08% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 341,714 shares.

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 120,939 shares to 483,990 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 300 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 18,514 shares. Essex Invest Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 35,779 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd has invested 3.28% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Orbimed Advisors owns 827,600 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. New York-based Amer Group Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.14M shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 67,157 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 2.12 million shares. M&T State Bank Corp has 5,689 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 43,553 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 256,460 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 627,114 shares. Gagnon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.87% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).