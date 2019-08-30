As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered by $1.55 Million Its Stake; Centerbridge Partners LP Boosted Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) as Shares Rose

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 72,071 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 282,549 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares to 998,392 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,912 shares. Maverick Capital stated it has 0.49% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Strs Ohio holds 3,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Llc owns 43,806 shares. Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 18.74% or 2.37 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Pnc Finance Grp Inc accumulated 2,280 shares. Hemenway Tru Company Lc accumulated 7,750 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 45,048 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Timucuan Asset Fl owns 1.49M shares. California-based Primecap Com Ca has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% or 4.24M shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.