As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.55 Million; Resolution Capital LTD Has Boosted Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 414,697 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.57. About 229,077 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.38 million shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $43.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 110,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,994 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 5,632 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corp has 8,726 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 157,860 are owned by Franklin Resources. The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Llc has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 6,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.11% or 212,550 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invsts has 0.04% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 886,574 shares. Ftb reported 282 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 146,452 shares. 153 were reported by Asset Management. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 109,735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 298,289 shares.