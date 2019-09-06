As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Holder Iszo Capital Management LP Cut Holding; Carriage Svcs (CSV) Shares Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $375,649

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 19,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 140,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 743 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 26/04/2018 – Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT COMPANY TO USE PROCEEDS OF REVOLVING LOANS; 24/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – LOWERING MIDPOINT OF ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK RANGES ON REV BY 2.5% & ADJ DILUTED EPS BY 9.9%; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Carriage Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corp Announce Multi-Yr Content Carriage Agreement; 14/03/2018 Hackney Carriage Imports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra A; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES ‘B’ RTG, POSITIVE OTLK; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Carriage Services Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Otlk; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 29,212 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 236 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Art Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 13,349 shares. Redwood Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 356,475 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership owns 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 153,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,000 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 219,052 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 2.22M are owned by Lord Abbett And Co Ltd. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 12,758 shares in its portfolio. Eam Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.41% or 52,675 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 360,692 shares. Victory Cap reported 1,010 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,006 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 912,568 shares. 45,619 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 20,704 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 44,531 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,956 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) or 3,663 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 179,045 shares. 263 are held by Moody Bancorp Division. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.02% or 1.23 million shares. Earnest Ltd holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 89,572 shares.

Analysts await Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CSV’s profit will be $5.70 million for 16.69 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Carriage Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,379 shares to 154,624 shares, valued at $29.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 20,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).