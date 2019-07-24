As Caredx (CDNA) Market Valuation Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Decreased by $1.55 Million Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Jag Capital Management Decreased Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 372,334 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 1,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 15,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1996.33. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of CareDx Inc.– CDNA – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AlloSure now available for Lung Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Announces Full Repayment of its Outstanding Debt – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Advisors Limited Liability Com has 6.59% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 365,355 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 131,203 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 240,120 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Frontier Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 65,496 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 30,659 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 421 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mgmt stated it has 120,290 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 134,681 shares. Northern holds 446,942 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 49,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has 59,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 267,200 shares.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,785 shares to 157,962 shares, valued at $20.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 24,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Prime Day Sales Could Top $5 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Partnering With Retailers for Package Pickup – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “When Amazon Attacks: Why Sally Beauty Stock Dropped 13.5% – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 3 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.25% or 305 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 6,987 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 191 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Incorporated accumulated 800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 8.15% or 9,576 shares. Holderness Company reported 4.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 3,897 shares. One Management Lc holds 0.29% or 913 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 597,997 shares. Aldebaran Financial, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,508 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt holds 0.21% or 372 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 12,145 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Management LP reported 10,740 shares. Rockland Tru Com reported 211 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.