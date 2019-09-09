As Care Com (CRCM) Valuation Declined, Holder Marathon Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increased Sl Green Realty (SLG) Stake by $8.91 Million

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 130,726 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 100,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, up from 969,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 399,432 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 385,680 shares to 510,992 shares, valued at $65.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.51 million shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance reported 889,940 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 4 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 919 shares or 0% of the stock. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP invested 0.15% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 1,834 are owned by Victory. Parametric Portfolio Associate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Old Natl Bancorporation In accumulated 6,023 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,413 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 19,909 shares. Fosun International Limited holds 0.11% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 20,000 shares. Quantitative Invest Lc holds 14,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 30,251 shares.

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gru accumulated 188,889 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Comerica Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 25,556 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 8,785 shares. Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 283,738 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates has 429 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Vanguard Grp Inc has 1.85M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 22,106 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company owns 6,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 96,496 shares. American Gru invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). American Century Companies holds 0.01% or 389,324 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 16,562 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.