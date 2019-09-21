As Care.Com (CRCM) Stock Value Declined, Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted Its Position by $403,750; Gabelli Securities Has Upped Its Holding in Uqm Technologies Com (UQM) as Market Valuation Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (CRCM) by 53.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 40,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 115,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 74,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Care.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 491,437 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Uqm Technologies Inc Com (UQM) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 508,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 683,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Uqm Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.73 million market cap company. It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 76.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.29% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES- CO, CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK TO JOINTLY EXPLORE OTHER OPTIONS IN SUPPORT OF CO’S ENTRY INTO CHINA NEW ENERGY VEHICLE MARKET; 22/04/2018 – DJ UQM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UQM); 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES – INTENDS TO ENGAGE CNHTC IN DISCUSSIONS TO PURSUE POSSIBILITY OF ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS, INCLUDING CONTEMPLATED JV; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces New China and Europe Growth of Fuel Cell Compressor Business; 07/03/2018 – UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status; 10/05/2018 – UQM Technologies 1Q Loss $1.93M; 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies: U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Will Likely Not Approve Second Stage Investment in Current Form

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 5,595 shares to 520,214 shares, valued at $33.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 147,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,258 shares, and cut its stake in Wns(Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.06 million shares or 7.55% less from 24.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 12,500 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 28,309 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 9,050 shares. 379,747 were reported by Amer Century Incorporated. Laurion Lp holds 43,492 shares. Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 13,115 shares. 42,574 were accumulated by Prudential Finance. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 734,703 shares. West Chester Advsrs holds 0.14% or 10,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 50 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 27,454 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Blackrock has 4.27M shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

