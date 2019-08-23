As Care Com (CRCM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Spark Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $5.90 Million; Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Declined While Sailingstone Capital Partners Decreased by $22.99 Million Its Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 92.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 310,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 335,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 383,540 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 22.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 240.18M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.70M, down from 263.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.0158 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4852. About 2.51 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) AGold Mine? Stock Analysis – ValueWalk” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Temasek Holdingsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Has Turquoise Hill’s Time Finally Come? – Seeking Alpha” on December 29, 2017. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill plunges to all-time lows on Oyu Tolgoi troubles – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 14,100 shares to 42,700 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

