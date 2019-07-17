As Care Com (CRCM) Stock Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $2.38 Million; Icon Plc (ICLR) Holder Castleark Management Decreased Its Position by $2.87 Million

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 21,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 25,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 136,450 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 614,676 shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Northern Trust reported 266,451 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 24,700 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). California State Teachers Retirement owns 31,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 13,876 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp has invested 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 45,517 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 92,005 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 243,464 shares. Portolan Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.2% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Micron Technology Jumps On Upbeat Q3 Results; OncoCyte Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Care.com, Inc. – CRCM – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Care.com -13% on WSJ report on caregiver screening – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Care.com business model questioned in WSJ article – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 20,722 shares to 245,214 shares, valued at $31.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.92 million shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICON and DIA Driving Insights to Action with DIA Live 2019 – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Portland biotech firm sold to global drug developer – Portland Business Journal” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Contract Research Organizations Can Be Money-Making Machines for Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 25, 2019.