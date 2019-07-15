As Care Com (CRCM) Market Valuation Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Keybank National Association Has Upped Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 3,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88M, up from 64,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $253.22. About 539,552 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 222,613 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity.

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Care.com Inc (CRCM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Care.com, AngloGold Ashanti, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Care.com -13% on WSJ report on caregiver screening – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 157,585 shares to 419,670 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,710 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 634,577 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 25,556 were reported by Comerica Bancorp. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 7,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 339,868 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested in 4,863 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 50,500 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 308,551 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Fmr Ltd Com holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ranger Investment Management Ltd Partnership owns 74,915 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 4,732 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 69,152 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs BD’s ChloraPrep antiseptic – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barclays Upgrades Becton Dickinson, Says Market Overreacted To FDA’s Drug-Coated Balloon Update – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OK’s BD’s Venovo stent – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 220,226 shares to 31,975 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,723 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Company owns 350 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 4,123 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Grp Inc holds 3,988 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Motco has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thomas J Herzfeld reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim Commerce accumulated 3,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Cognios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 9,739 are owned by Profund Lc. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 1.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 11,186 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 7,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 152 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 974 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.