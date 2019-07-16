As Care Com Com (CRCM) Stock Declined, Boston Advisors Decreased Its Position by $892,259; Highline Capital Management Has Cut Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding by $3.97 Million; Stock Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 61,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 653,288 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.46 million, down from 714,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 75,182 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Care Com Inc Com (CRCM) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 46,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 79,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Care Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 230,259 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $232,079 activity. Shares for $81,673 were sold by Trefler Leon. 1,500 shares were sold by PYLE MICHAEL R, worth $84,945 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares to 610,063 shares, valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Investment Management Ltd has 335,300 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 71,782 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 20,163 shares. 91 were reported by Parkside Bancshares And Trust. Vanguard Grp stated it has 3.50 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 41,914 shares. Lpl Financial reported 3,670 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 234,009 shares. Diker Mgmt Lc holds 2.97% or 75,000 shares. Pinnacle Partners Inc has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Secor Advsrs LP has 0.35% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Us Financial Bank De owns 25,644 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe (Ishares) (EFA) by 4,971 shares to 51,795 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 47,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:GNRC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity.

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 563,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Millennium Ltd Liability Com owns 415,611 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 749 shares. 19,907 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 21,210 shares. Ameriprise invested in 969,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Century Inc reported 389,324 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 1,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 250,529 shares. 400 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Capital Research Glob Investors has 0.02% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 32,218 shares.