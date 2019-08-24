As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Valuation Rose, Holder Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Teradyne (TER) Share Price Rose, Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Decreased Position

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 192,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 223,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.39 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 221,400 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 21/05/2018 – Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Announces Investment and In-Licensing Agreement With MedAlliance to Bring Novel Cardiovascular Disease Therapy to China; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys Into Cardiovascular Systems; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Exercise Intervention to Rescue the Adverse Effect of Preterm Birth on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 11,735 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 263,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 26,535 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 32,196 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 293,558 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 19,564 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 14,051 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 0% or 10,404 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 18,400 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.01% or 8,792 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 512,656 shares stake. First Trust LP owns 62,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,475 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. 15,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 61,500 shares to 71,500 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 132,593 shares. Quantum Capital Management has 0.81% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 37,822 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 134,923 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 62,139 shares. Gideon has 17,755 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 33,423 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 0.1% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Laurion Capital LP reported 0.02% stake. Granahan Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ma holds 0.15% or 68,028 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.04% or 1.03 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 4.10 million shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 717,613 shares. Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 8,549 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd Ch Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 6,900 shares to 126,300 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 192,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 18.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

