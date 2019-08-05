As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Value Rose, First Light Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $11.17 Million; As Grifols S A (GRFS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 223,085 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 78,226 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc; 06/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Lower Protein Intake and Long-term Risk of Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease (BabyGrowth); 14/05/2018 – Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022 by Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiovascular & Other Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Stiffening With Aging and Hypertensive Heart Disease (LVH); 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS: QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 474,739 shares to 8.65 million shares, valued at $107.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.28M shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 269.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 33,177 shares to 763,403 shares, valued at $25.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 45,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Ironwood Invest Management Lc reported 51,378 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 5,209 shares. 21,219 are held by Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 619 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 157,862 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity has 223,403 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.03% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 3,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 21,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 31,536 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 14,051 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1.24% stake.

