As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Share Price Rose, Holder White Pine Capital Has Decreased Stake by $396,910; Maple Capital Management Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 136,584 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys Into Cardiovascular Systems; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 Interventional Cardiology Conference; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CSL112 TO ASSESS REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS IN HEART ATTACK SURVIVORS; 28/05/2018 – World Heart Federation: Tobacco is Responsible For More Than One in Ten Deaths Caused by Cardiovascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – New Published Clinical Trial Confirms NIAGEN® Supplementation Raised Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Levels and Potentially Improves Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Health; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.7% Position in Cardiovascular Systems; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 5,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1836. About 1.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,022 shares to 3,990 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,307 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.21% or 548 shares. State Bank Of The West accumulated 2.29% or 11,013 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 15,216 shares or 6.05% of the stock. 460 were accumulated by Edgemoor Investment Advsr. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savant has 4,484 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 621 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Co holds 13,128 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,474 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 5,406 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 1.23% or 5,166 shares. New York-based Utd Asset Strategies has invested 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,470 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc stated it has 8,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 429 were accumulated by Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Cooper Companies (COO) Stock – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate at Three September Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WRE +5.8%, CSII +7% on moves into SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 35,520 shares to 55,505 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 84,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).