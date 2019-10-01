As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Share Price Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $2.14 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 50,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 386,188 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58 million, down from 437,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 110,293 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: VitamIn and oXygen Interventions and Cardiovascular Events (VIXIE); 05/03/2018 – 5EU Surgical Procedure Volumes for Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Procedures 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based; 25/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities & Challenges, With Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and lnterventions; 28/05/2018 – World Heart Federation: Tobacco is Responsible For More Than One in Ten Deaths Caused by Cardiovascular Disease; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Unfiltered (Turkish) Coffee Consumption on Cardiovascular Risk Parameters; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Analysis By Type, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 372,922 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, up from 344,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 4.43M shares traded or 47.20% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Presents At Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold DaVita (DVA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CSII shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 0.43% more from 31.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Morgan Stanley owns 161,176 shares. 9,381 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 66 shares. Mairs & Power Inc owns 97,282 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 11,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 5,869 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 47,717 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 7,400 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 102,944 shares. White Pine Limited Company accumulated 20,735 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 1,847 shares. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 32,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 7,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autolus by 185,778 shares to 275,821 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 251,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 35,000 shares. Srb invested in 0.05% or 7,755 shares. Illinois-based First Amer Bankshares has invested 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Evanson Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 3,043 shares. Orleans Mgmt La has 17,540 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Provise Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cambridge Tru accumulated 0.61% or 158,841 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Limited Company invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 124,964 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.01% or 14,832 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Adirondack owns 0.36% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,760 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 16,379 shares to 139,757 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,091 shares, and cut its stake in Exxonmobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).