As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Market Value Rose, Holder First Light Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $11.17 Million; Laffer Investments Lowered Its Stake in Ares Capital (ARCC) by $16.23 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 221,400 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Compliance With The European Society Of Cardiology Prevention Guidelines In Patients at High Cardiovascular; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Stress, Sleep and Cardiovascular Risk; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement to Improve Population Wellness and Reduce Readmissions; 29/03/2018 – New Published Clinical Trial Confirms NIAGEN® Supplementation Raised Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Levels and Potentially Improves Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Health; 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS PRESENTS LIBERTY 360° 18-MONTH OUTCOMES; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys 3.7% of Cardiovascular Systems; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mental Stress & Diesel Exhaust on Cardiovascular Health (DESTRESS)

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,083 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.60M, down from 38,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 1.80 million shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $3,464 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 731,513 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 299 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.74% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 61,783 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co reported 128,377 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 5,860 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% or 29,746 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 20,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 19,827 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts LP invested in 58,000 shares. Ssi Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Synovus Fin Corporation accumulated 7,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 884 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.02% or 32,691 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 549,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares to 15,798 shares, valued at $566.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 94,483 shares to 398,992 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 533,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.05% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 20,749 shares. 501,308 are held by Bancorp Of New York Mellon. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0% or 12,905 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Amer Century Companies accumulated 74,996 shares. 100,000 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 5.45 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 51,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,373 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has 29,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Everence Management has 0.05% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 512,656 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% or 21,278 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated reported 73,161 shares.