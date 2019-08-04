As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Market Value Rose, Dafna Capital Management Decreased Stake; Ulysses Management Increases Stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS)

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 234,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04 million, up from 229,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 165,150 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 21/05/2018 – Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Announces Investment and In-Licensing Agreement With MedAlliance to Bring Novel Cardiovascular Disease Therapy to China; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Sams” TCM II, Catalog Numbers: 4415; 4416;164925; 164930;164935;164940 UDI; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CSL112 TO ASSESS REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS IN HEART ATTACK SURVIVORS; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – New Published Clinical Trial Confirms NIAGEN® Supplementation Raised Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Levels and Potentially Improves Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Health; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons To Park Your Money With Disney – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney gets boost from Cowen upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Lp, New York-based fund reported 119,961 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 86,979 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,685 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore stated it has 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 15,696 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability Com reported 184,755 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 7,077 shares. Alta Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 472,708 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 7,749 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has 2.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 123,138 shares. 198 were reported by Fincl Management Inc. Barclays Plc stated it has 3.57M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,942 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc (Call).

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 128% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold DaVita (DVA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2019: CSII,NTRI,TVTY,NITE,INO – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 59,393 shares to 600,030 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).