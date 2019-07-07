As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First Light Asset Management Decreased Position; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Illumina (ILMN) as Share Price Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 156,873 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 25/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities & Challenges, With Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys 3.7% of Cardiovascular Systems; 30/05/2018 – Avinger Announces Presentations and Posters Featuring Lumivascular Technology at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dose-effect of HIIT on Cardiovascular Health of Children; 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Analysis By Type, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – lDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 659 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors And Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,310 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 490,745 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares, Ohio-based fund reported 61 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 170,443 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 4,747 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.03% or 597 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1,022 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 20,730 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Company accumulated 0.37% or 20,400 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 43,289 were reported by Fjarde Ap. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.21% or 2,831 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $4.39 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1. $1.00 million worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Wednesday, January 23. $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 67.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39 million for 267.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 44,433 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 188,111 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). D E Shaw And holds 0.02% or 393,613 shares. Pnc Fin Grp invested in 73,161 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc reported 15,450 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% or 34,393 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 32,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 144,781 shares or 0% of the stock.