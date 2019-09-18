As Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Share Price Rose, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Position; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 154,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, down from 184,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 306,838 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 13,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 43,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 57,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 57,847 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Studies of Empagliflozin and Its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Effects (SUGAR); 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement to Improve Population Wellness and Reduce Readmissions; 21/03/2018 – ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC – PRE-IND MEETING WITH U.S. FDA DIVISION OF CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL PRODUCTS DCRP WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 18, 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 374,980 shares to 895,366 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 24,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold CSII shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 0.43% more from 31.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66 shares. 178,927 are held by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 230,436 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 2,886 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 1.79M shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 51,765 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 11,625 shares. Whittier reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,800 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com has 25,118 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 92,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd owns 3,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,797 shares stake. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 4,047 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc owns 638,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Duncker Streett And accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 7,315 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chatham Group Inc holds 0.33% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 24,719 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 35,965 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 61,159 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 92,531 shares.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,456 shares to 110,834 shares, valued at $29.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 28.46 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.