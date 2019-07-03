As Cardinal Health (CAH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Homrich & Berg Has Upped Holding; Wealth Architects Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $309,114

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 150.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 13,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 8,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 1.76 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Stock Purchase October 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cardinal Health: Too Cheap To Pass Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Cardinal Health Stock Sank 13.6% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,374 shares to 107,941 shares, valued at $20.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 294,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,579 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.19% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Menta Capital Ltd Llc reported 25,868 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,044 shares. Argi Invest Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.08% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Nbt Retail Bank N A owns 5,185 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.07% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 138,768 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 411,290 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,557 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 13,321 shares or 0% of the stock. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il invested in 5,583 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Georgia-based Gw Henssler Assoc has invested 0.56% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Smithfield Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Joins Microsoft One (Nasdaq: $MSFT), NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Announces Robotic Process Automation Version 7.1 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cybersecurity Stocks: The Trillion-Dollar Industry That Will Impact Every Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) at Xbox E3 Briefing: Project Scarlett & More – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.