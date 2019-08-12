As Cardinal Health (CAH) Valuation Declined, North Star Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $1.25 Million; Proffitt & Goodson Decreased Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.01 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 56521.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 26,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.06M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc owns 361.41M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 68,812 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,330 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 6,190 shares. Advisory Services reported 0.5% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paloma Prns reported 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn invested 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lifeplan Gru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,426 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us holds 1.03M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Independent Investors invested in 0.6% or 28,692 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 195,669 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 21,209 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 0.61% or 373,320 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,110 shares to 15,516 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

