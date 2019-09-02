As Cardinal Health (CAH) Valuation Declined, Holder Rr Partners LP Lowered by $475,200 Its Stake; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Martin & Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 469,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, down from 479,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23M shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $314.49 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 520,943 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 327 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co holds 6 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 295 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru reported 192 shares. Axa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Kempen Management Nv has 379,970 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 164,496 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 47,504 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.05% or 22.94 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 62,891 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 7,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Quantum Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 18,929 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 39,739 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 13,321 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KPTI, EGBN, CARB and CAH – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZUO OMCL LB CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,157 are held by Morgan Stanley. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 119,034 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 11,722 shares. 293,674 are owned by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameriprise has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aperio Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kopp Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.99% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Dubuque Bank And Tru invested in 1,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Advisors LP accumulated 57,399 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 208,250 are owned by Copper Rock Ptnrs Limited Com. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 4,003 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.20 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.