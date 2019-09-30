As Cardinal Health (CAH) Valuation Declined, Holder Grimes & Company Raised Holding; Pitcairn Company Has Cut Lear (LEA) Position by $392,119 as Market Value Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 2,474 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 5,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 385,232 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 131.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 18,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 14,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 1.87 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.05 million for 8.45 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,405 shares to 66,227 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,161 shares to 193,550 shares, valued at $31.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,256 shares, and cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (NYSE:THG).

