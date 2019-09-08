As Cardinal Health (CAH) Valuation Declined, Advisors Capital Management Has Boosted by $869,946 Its Stake; Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22M shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 17,754 shares as the company's stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 66,051 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 48,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.85 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Convergence Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 24,854 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 16,289 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 57,225 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division reported 4,227 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 79,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.07% or 174,686 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 70,438 shares. Sun Life Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 506 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 400 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Company owns 649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Clark Estates Inc holds 62,700 shares.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TEVA EGBN CAH EVH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 37,059 shares to 83,052 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,593 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares to 73,447 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW).