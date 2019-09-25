As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; The Charles Schwab Com (SCHW) Position Boosted by Csat Investment Advisory Lp

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 28,312 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 35,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 1.58 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (SCHW) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 8,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 37,681 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 5.07M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video)

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19,905 shares to 1,512 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 17,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,090 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Investment Corporation invested in 29,729 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,963 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.45% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cibc Asset has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Financial Bank owns 73,408 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 193,221 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.29% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 5,841 shares. Paloma reported 70,639 shares. 470,813 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.06% or 5.13 million shares. 50,000 were reported by Fsi Ltd Liability Corp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 455,998 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 415,610 are owned by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Prudential Fincl Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 434,006 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 181,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,925 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. 994,482 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 19,438 are owned by Shell Asset. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability reported 861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De reported 53,743 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 5,500 shares. 164,625 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Ariel Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 37,111 shares. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 18,520 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Phocas Financial Corp has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $318.69 million for 10.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At & T (NYSE:T) by 11,395 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $48.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).