As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Cut by $332,160 Its Stake; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Cut Position in Wd (WDFC) as Share Price Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 422,754 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 429,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.16M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.25. About 84,868 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 35.76 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.01% or 18,206 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 18,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 1,561 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 396 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 5,655 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,550 shares. Schroder Invest holds 23,887 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluestein R H has 0.04% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 21 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Inc invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Vgi Pty Limited invested 5.81% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 26,236 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4,843 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 500,202 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 1.15% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 13.99 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 15,700 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 9,754 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 608,959 shares. Grimes & Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 14,388 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 5.79 million shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 761,917 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 506 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 435 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 62,891 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 248,520 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Company holds 0.18% or 70,438 shares. Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.15 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,662 shares to 256,187 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,419 shares, and has risen its stake in York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW).