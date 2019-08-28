As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Lowered Position by $588,576; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile, Argentiere Capital Ag Lifted Its Position

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 12,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 26,744 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 39,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.37M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech owns 133,218 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Corporation In owns 5,526 shares. Fairfax Financial Holding Limited Can reported 10,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 4,304 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 6,897 shares. Havens Advisors Limited Co reported 75,090 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested in 495 shares or 0% of the stock. First Natl Co stated it has 13,239 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 18,550 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 158,403 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Group Lc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 1,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 11.52M shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fundamental Bull Case For MongoDB: 216% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares to 18,298 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,999 shares to 5,159 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 77,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).