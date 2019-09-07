As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Decreased Stake; Fragasso Group Has Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $894,771

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 53,048 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 59,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.85M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 8,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,725 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 92,264 shares to 300,581 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 449,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,010 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advisors Lc has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemical Bancorp invested in 1.03% or 82,431 shares. 42,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 555,875 shares. Agf Invests invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zacks holds 0.29% or 120,526 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.17% stake. Halsey Associate Ct accumulated 143,904 shares or 2.62% of the stock. 135,797 are owned by Ancora Advsrs Limited Com. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 11,485 shares. Moreover, Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 3.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,915 shares. International Grp Inc reported 705,893 shares. Capital Research Global reported 51,444 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.51% stake. Dodge Cox has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s Clear Why Disney World’s “Star Wars” Land Is More Popular Than Disneyland – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Beaten Down Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RBGLY, NFLX, JE and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FRED, CAH, ABMD and CVS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 19,562 shares to 781,784 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure, California-based fund reported 14,786 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ally Financial owns 0.14% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 15,000 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.05% or 38,977 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv holds 0.09% or 8,115 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Company owns 25,868 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.4% or 138,816 shares in its portfolio. 73,950 are held by Oak Associate Limited Oh. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 501,097 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 24 shares. 21,662 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 9,025 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Fil Ltd invested in 142 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation invested in 8,020 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $315.82 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.