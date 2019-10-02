As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Declined, Kwmg Lifted by $309,260 Its Stake; Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Cut Holding by $574,598 as Stock Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 2.44M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 15,121 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 59,358 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, down from 74,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 1.31M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 45,592 shares to 62,431 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 10,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35 million. 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Time To Consider Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard has 23.72M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorp And invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 91,473 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt owns 290,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Centurylink accumulated 37,565 shares. Blair William Il holds 21,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 46,997 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2.22M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 0% or 40 shares. 366,238 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 104 shares. Knighthead Mgmt stated it has 1.07% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 338 are owned by Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.05% or 248,811 shares. 27,000 are held by Midas Management. Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 6,296 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 860 shares. Ally stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Welch Forbes, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,760 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc invested in 4,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.04% or 45,009 shares. 40 were reported by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 465 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 10,621 shares.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "J&J agrees to settlement with two Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial – Seeking Alpha" on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 14, 2019.