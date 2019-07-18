As Cardinal Health (CAH) Shares Declined, Holder Brown Advisory Decreased Its Holding; Raging Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Park Electrochemical (PKE) by $457,545 as Stock Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 30,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 35,665 shares traded. Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has declined 0.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,703 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 67,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.13M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.18 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

