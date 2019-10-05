As Cardinal Health (CAH) Shares Declined, Diam Company LTD Upped Stake by $3.78 Million; Western Digital (WDC) Stake Held by Hap Trading Llc

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 677.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 216,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 248,669 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 2.04M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 80,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 224,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, up from 144,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.81 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 73,865 shares to 19,335 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 491,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,698 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK).

