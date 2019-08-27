As Cardinal Health (CAH) Shares Declined, Advisors Capital Management Lifted Position by $869,946; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lowered Position in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) as Stock Price Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 1.62 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL ENTERING PROLONGED PERIOD OF UNDERSUPPLY: BHP’S HAEGEL; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/05/2018 – BHP EXEC. SEES OIL MARKETS REBALANCING IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 17,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 66,051 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 48,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 2.11 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Mincor Locks Down Nickel West Deal with BHP – Investing News Network” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP promises record dividend payout – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Iron Ore Falls from Grace | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Another Big Blow for the Future of Coal – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,260 shares to 215,532 shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,300 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,309 shares to 49,612 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 18,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,277 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 1,725 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler & owns 127,829 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De holds 0.93% or 253,356 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Inc reported 62,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 47,504 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 30,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 2.04M shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 23,277 shares stake. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 366,400 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Inc invested in 47,119 shares. Burney has 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) and Encourages Cardinal Health Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PVTL, JE, CAH and CURLF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VERB, CARB and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.