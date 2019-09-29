As Cardinal Health (CAH) Share Price Declined, Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Stake; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding as Share Price Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 26,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 166,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, down from 193,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 2.91M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 57,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.65M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $318.73M for 10.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

