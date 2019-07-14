As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Value Declined, Continental Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $1.32 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Position by $4.88 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 109.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 27,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 2.38M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Schroder Group has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 1.19 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The France-based Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Quantres Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,500 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.27% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Atria Limited Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,745 shares. American Assets Inv Ltd Company reported 23,277 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,294 shares. Mirador Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Duncker Streett & Com has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4,282 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp, a New York-based fund reported 95,738 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 13,986 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com holds 2,100 shares.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cardinal Health: Elevated Volume From Pharmacy Customers In Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Stock Is Ready to Offer Healthy Profits for Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Stock Purchase October 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 100,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,800 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ETSY,PEP,BJ – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo Second-Quarter Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Good News Is Bad News, or Vice-Versa? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.