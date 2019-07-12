As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Lowered by $851,616 Its Position; Samlyn Capital Has Lifted Stake in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS)

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 7,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 740,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44M, up from 733,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 715,662 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 61.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 28,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 2.92M shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,549 were accumulated by Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership. Sun Life holds 0.01% or 506 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 6,338 shares. 50,229 are held by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 12,239 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 10,525 are owned by Bluecrest Cap. Moors & Cabot accumulated 8,982 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc reported 70,438 shares. Diligent Investors Limited has invested 0.38% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 3.99 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 8,923 shares. Mason Street Advsr accumulated 42,516 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.24% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Co holds 22,158 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 3,488 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pr (RNP).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cardinal Health: An Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cardinal Health Stock Sank 13.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cardinal Health: This Dividend Blue Chip Is Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cardinal Health: Showing Strength Through Volatile Times – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $290.96 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ignore This Government Contractor’s Cautious Guidance — It’s Set to Outperform – The Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos Is Likely To Benefit From Growth In U.S. Defense Spending – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PVH Corp (PVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos Awarded HHS Artificial Intelligence Contract – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Be Disappointed With Their 98% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.