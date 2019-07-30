As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Valuation Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Its Position; Chevron (CVX) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $4.50 Million as Stock Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 36,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,099 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.16 million, down from 297,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 1.73M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13 million for 11.93 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cardinal Health (CAH) CFO Jorge M. Gomez to Leave Company – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cardinal Health declares $0.4811 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.82 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.77% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 73,203 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% stake. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 208 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited holds 0% or 73 shares. National Pension Serv holds 0.07% or 380,951 shares. Capital Fund Sa reported 0.01% stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Company Il invested in 0.03% or 5,583 shares. 14,010 are held by James Inv Research. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cornerstone Advsr holds 387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.57% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 17.25 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 848,772 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Company reported 1,941 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 11,940 shares. Salem Mngmt holds 7,300 shares. Qci Asset Management New York reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 2,410 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Co holds 2,190 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hills Bank & Communication stated it has 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zwj Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 237,461 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited invested 2.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1,358 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 590 shares. First Fincl Corp In stated it has 2,822 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 58,957 shares to 89,671 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 7,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).