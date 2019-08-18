As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cambridge Financial Group Has Raised Holding; Ametek (AME) Stock Value Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut Its Holding

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 16,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 115,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 99,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.83M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 70,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 205,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08M, down from 275,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 1.26M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 3,976 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 35.18 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 26,744 shares. Crawford Counsel has 885,717 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. State Street holds 19.98M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 608,084 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 6,338 shares. Fjarde Ap has 88,905 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 788,357 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.01% or 5,342 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Weatherly Asset LP invested in 6,777 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). First Allied Advisory Ser Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 675 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 2,250 shares. Paloma invested in 0.06% or 32,178 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0% or 23,106 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 0.02% stake. 10,228 are owned by Etrade Capital Management Limited Company. Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 2,639 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 9,010 shares. Mairs Power Inc reported 0% stake. Jump Trading Llc reported 9,016 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 43,204 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 27,654 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 40,879 shares.