As Carbonite (CARB) Valuation Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted Position; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Value Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Upped Stake

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 196,255 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55 million, up from 153,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 3.90 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 285,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 268,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 201,961 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc

