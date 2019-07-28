As Carbonite (CARB) Valuation Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted Holding by $2.61 Million; Middleby (MIDD) Stock Value Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $611,910 Its Stake

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 350.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 108,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 31,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 24.64% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.27 million shares traded or 1149.04% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Middleby (MIDD) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 20,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Middleby for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 260,156 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc (Call) by 1.29M shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KBA) by 14,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,904 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 55,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 42,626 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 53,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Punch And Assocs Investment has 0.78% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 96,896 are owned by G2 Investment Ptnrs Mngmt Lc. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 168,213 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 290,792 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 15,400 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated reported 90,277 shares. State Street owns 698,025 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,472 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. $24,249 worth of stock was sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA on Monday, February 11. $28,318 worth of stock was sold by SHEER DANIELLE on Monday, February 11. 3,750 Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares with value of $108,477 were sold by Guadagno Norman. ALI MOHAMAD also sold $531,322 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares. Mellinger Paul S. sold $36,048 worth of stock. Beeler Robert L had sold 1,437 shares worth $41,357 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership reported 622,493 shares. Moreover, Logan Cap Management has 0.07% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 8,588 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Florida-based Raymond James Services Advisors has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 1.05M shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd owns 50,615 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt has invested 9.48% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Private Tru Na owns 3,395 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com accumulated 2,156 shares. 7,106 are held by Zacks Investment Mgmt. 122,877 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 17,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thomas White Ltd reported 3,400 shares. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 123 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).